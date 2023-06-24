Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that "false information" about a tent collapse due to a dust storm delayed his visit to Jamwaramgarh by an hour.

He later visited an inflation relief camp and addressed a public meeting at Jamwaramgarh in the Jaipur district.

Also Read | Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Rohtak.

Addressing the meeting on Friday, Gehlot said, "It was told that there was a dust storm and the tent has collapsed. Because of this false information, I waited for an hour."

"Upon arriving here, I came to know that people were sitting in the heat waiting. It bothers me. One hour wasted without any reason," he said.

Also Read | TCS Bribes-for-Jobs Scandal: Consultancy Firm Suspends Four Employees for Violating Code of Conduct After Whistleblower Complaint.

Later, Rajasthan Administrative Service officer Anita Kumari Khateek, posted in Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), was suspended. However, the reason for the suspension was not mentioned in the order.

Sources said that she was engaged in the preparations for the chief minister's visit to the inflation relief camp in Jamwaramgarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)