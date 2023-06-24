Rohtak, June 24: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Rohtak district in the early hours of Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Rohtak at 3.57 am (local time). Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of Magnitude 2.5 on Richter Scale Hits Jhajjar, No Casualty Reported.

In a tweet, National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24-06-2023, 03:57:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 76.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 35km NW of Rohtak, Haryana." Further information is awaited. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Strikes Jhajjar, Tremors Felt in Surrounding Areas.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on June 6. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km.

