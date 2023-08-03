New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): In a step towards honouring the supreme sacrifices made by military personnel, the defence forces are honouring battle casualties by inviting families of these personnel everyday at the National War Memorial.

According to Indian Army officials, the National War Memorial (NWM), New Delhi was dedicated to the Nation by the Prime Minister, on Feb 25, 2019. Post dedication of the National War Memorial, it has been decided to honour, Battle Casualties (BC), whose name is inscribed at the Tyag Chakra of NWM, by their Next of Kin (NoK)/ Veer Nari on a daily basis.

The number of names inscribed at Tyag Chakra as on date are 24,646 of Army, 239 of Navy, 164 of Air Force and 892 of Assam Rifles making a total of 25,941 names, they pointed out.

Officials said that at the National War Memorial, on each day, a NoK (Spouse/ Father/ Mother/ Son/ Daughter/ Grand Daughter/ Grand Son) along with a companion of one of the BCs are being invited to avail the opportunity to honour the fallen hero.

“Since the Army has the maximum number of BCs, it has been decided that on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd day of each month, the Navy, the Air Force & Assam Rifles will respectively be responsible for honouring the BCs of their Service and on the balance days of the month, BCs from the Army are being honoured,” the Army said.

The expenses of move of NoK alongwith a companion from their place of residence to New Delhi and back is being facilitated by the respective Service HQ.

This noble initiative is providing the families of fallen heroes to cherish the supreme sacrifice by their family members in service to the Nation. They feel elated for the warmth and recognition being bestowed by the Nation & the Parent Arm/Service towards the unforgettable deed by their family, the Army said.

Notably, the Veterans of "Operation Pawan", who were part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF), commemorated their participation in the operation and also remembered their fallen comrades, by laying wreath at National War Memorial on 29 July 2023, which marks the signing of the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord.

The Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) was deployed in Sri Lanka from July 1987 to March 1990 based on a national mandate.

The IPKF lost 1,171 all ranks while more than 3,000 troops were injured, many grievously.

The IPKF won 105 gallantry awards including one Param Vir Chakra (PVC), Six Maha Vir Chakras (MVC) and 98 other awards from all three services.

Commemorative wreath laying at National War Memorial (NWM) is an apt tribute to the fallen heroes of Op Pawan, as those 1171 names are inscribed on the Tyag Chakra of the National War Memorial.

Apart from such commemorations, about 25-26 Veer Naris & NoKs of the Army are being invited every month. Some of the Veer Naris/NoKs who have attended the ceremony are Mrs Promila Devi, W/o Naib Subedar Late Jagroop Singh, Kirti Chakra of 28 Punjab, Smt Bimla Devi W/o Naik Late Atul Singh, Sena Medal, 5 GARH RIFLES.

Apart from the ones who have been awarded Gallantry awards, the NoKs of BCs are being honoured during the ceremony, some of them are Mr P Raveendran, S/o Subedar Late Raghavan Nair of 1 MADRAS, Smt Laxmi, W/o Rifleman Dev Bahadur of GORKHA RIFLES and many others during the month of June 2023.

During one of the ceremonies, Smt Ritamani Borgohain, Wife of Sepoy Late Tanil Borgohain was seen proudly offering wreath at National War Memorial in remembrance of her husband who, during OP Dandihala, part of a column of one Officer and 10 Other Ranks ex TUKSAN while moving in General Area of Jabar, Teh-Mahore, Udhampur (J-K) on June 14, 2005 was fired upon by terrorists from a height.

Sepoy Late Tanil Borgohain, who was scout, sustained multiple Gun Shot Wounds on the neck and succumbed to injuries on 14 June 2005. A housewife, has raised her both kids (a son & daughter) well and is seen cherishing the fond memories of her husband who has left them 18 years back. The family has conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to the Nation and the Indian Army for such a noble initiative, the Army said. (ANI)

