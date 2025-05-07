Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) The families of Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikary, two West Bengal residents, who were killed in the recent terror attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, calling it a "step towards justice".

Guha and Adhikary, both residents of Kolkata, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists last month.

"I am happy that our country has hit deep into the heart of the terror camps. We would request that this attack must continue till terrorism is wiped out from our neighbourhood," Guha's wife said, speaking to reporters at her home.

Though still grappling with the shock, she said the strong response from the Indian government had brought a sense of relief and hope to the grieving families.

Guha's brother-in-law thanked the Centre for the prompt and stern action.

"We thank the central government for this tough response. Justice has been delivered. This will send a clear message that such attacks will not go unanswered," he said.

The Adhikary's family echoed similar sentiments.

"This is not just about Bitan. Many innocent lives were lost. The government has done the right thing by acting swiftly," said one of Adhikary's cousins.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's I Muridke.

