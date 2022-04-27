New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Four people got a new lease of life after the family of a 45-year-old man, declared brain dead, donated his kidneys and corneas at Manipal Hospital in Dwarka here.

The kidneys were transplanted into a 59-year-old woman at Manipal Hospital and a 51-year-old man at another private healthcare facility. The corneas were retrieved by the eye bank.

"The patient was brought to the hospital on April 22. He had suffered massive intracranial (in the skull) bleeding. Even after sustained efforts by a team of doctors, his condition continued to deteriorate, and he was declared brain dead on Saturday," the Manipal Hospital said in a statement.

