Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): In a landmark initiative in conflict resolution, India's first-of-its-kind Family Mediation Training Program was organised. The 7-day, 70-hour intensive workshop, held at the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC), Gachibowli, was jointly organised by Invisible Scars Foundation and IAMC Hyderabad.

The program was exclusively designed for non-legal professionals working in the social sector/development sector and was fully funded under the CSR mandate of Centific, a global digital solutions company.

The organisers said, "This marks the beginning of a new era--where family mediators are trained to support survivors of family and domestic violence and restore peace with dignity."

They further added, "Disputes between spouses often arise over trivial matters. If they sit and talk, many issues can be resolved without court intervention, but that is not happening. We need more mediators to prevent the pile-up of family cases in courts."

Mediation has deep cultural roots in India, where resolving disputes through dialogue and mutual understanding has long been a preferred approach, particularly in family matters. Across generations, Indian society has placed a strong emphasis on amicable settlement, reflecting a tradition of prioritising harmony over conflict.

The workshop brought together 32 participants from across India, including Ajmer, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hazaribagh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nalgonda, Pune, and Warangal. The cohort comprised social workers, psychologists, and law enforcement officers, who are now certified as Family Mediators.

Upon certification, they are empanelled with IAMC and support conflict resolution across programs in GBV, WASH, education, and health, directly within their communities.

The training was conducted by a panel of experts, which included Susheela Sarathi, Senior Trainer, MCPC (Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee) of the Supreme Court of India. She has trained many advocates, Judges of the Lower and higher judiciary, and Professionals from various walks of life in Mediation.

Tanu Mehta, mediator and trainer, Mumbai; K.S. Sarma, founder and director of HAMPS (Hamps Bio Ltd) with a background in the broadcasting industry, having served as CEO of Prasar Bharati and Director General of Doordarshan; Dr. Varudhini Kankipati, co-founder, Inner Connect Psychological Counselling Centre, a professional counselling service provider

The program was inaugurated by Ms. Shikha Goel, IPS, Director General of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, who also shared her personal experience as a trained mediator and urged more professionals to adopt this transformative tool.

Ekta Viiveck Verma, Founder of Invisible Scars Foundation, noted, "Family mediation is not just a legal tool--it's a healing process. This program equips grassroots professionals with skills to resolve conflicts with empathy and dignity. It is a major step toward building a survivor-first support system."

AJ Jawad, Lead Faculty and Registrar, IAMC, said, "This program was a national first. For the first time, we are empowering non-legal professionals with real-world mediation tools to address family and domestic disputes."

The curriculum covered critical modules on trauma, communication, family law, negotiation, and ethics, with both theoretical and practical assessments.

As domestic conflict and abuse rise across India, there is an urgent need for faster, sensitive, and trauma-informed dispute resolution. Family mediation ensures privacy, dignity, and timely outcomes, providing a real alternative to prolonged and painful court cases.

This initiative sets the foundation for an India-wide network of certified family mediators--a vital need in today's emotionally fractured world.

According to Ekta Viiveck Verma, her plans are to organise more such training programs. The NGO is also seeking to partner with philanthropic organisations to train more people in family mediation.

About 4.91 lakh domestic violence cases are languishing in the court of law. The family mediation will reduce the burden on the courts. At the same time, both parties involved in disputes can save their time, energy, and effort. Another interesting feature is that once a dispute is resolved through Family Mediation, such matters can not be challenged in a court of law. Courts have been encouraging mediation. Telangana has been doing a very good job in the area of community mediation and domestic violence response.

Although no official statistics are available, it has been observed that nearly 50 to 60% of cases referred to mediation are being settled through mediation. (ANI)

