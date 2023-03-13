Hyderabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Family members of lyricist Chandrabose, who penned the Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Telugu period action film 'RRR', were elated on Monday with the global recognition to the song.

Chandrabose's wife Suchitra described her husband as a bookworm whose passion is reading books and acquiring knowledge.

"I am very happy that Chandrabose and (music director) Keeravani ji have won the Oscar award for India. I am just waiting for my husband to return (to celebrate). I will welcome him with lot of flowers," she told PTI here.

"He (Chandrabose) is always with books. He always reads books, writes something or the other. His passion is knowledge," she said.

Chandrabose's sister Swaroopa said the Academy award, as the Oscars is officially called, is a matter of pride for India.

Recalling that Chandrabose used to gift something to his mother whenever he got an award, she regretted that their mother is no more to experience the happiness of her son getting such a prestigious award.

Singer Rahul Sipligunj's parents told reporters that the Oscar is a big gift for them and that they consider the award as god's blessing.

Meanwhile, superstar Chiranjeevi told reporters that it is a matter of pride that the greatness of Telugu films is now recognised at the international level as Telugus were once known as 'Madrasis' within India.

Top actor Mahesh Babu said 'Naatu Naatu' winning the Oscar is a jubilant moment for Indian cinema. "And there you go... NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema," he tweeted.

'Naatu Naatu', the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from 'RRR', waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

