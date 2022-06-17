Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Bodies of three members of a family were found hanging on a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Friday, police said here.

An elderly man along with his two daughters ended their lives by hanging from a tree in a farm in Sanpa village, ASI posted at Sindri police station Hanumana Ram said.

During preliminary investigation it was found that there was some dispute over sending his elder daughter to her in-laws, he said.

The deceased were identified as Shankara Ram (55), Sua (30) and Dhuri (15).

The police officer said that the bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination.

The matter has been registered under section 174 of CrPC in this regard, he added.

