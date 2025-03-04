Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath countered the opposition's criticism of the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday by stating that a family with 130 boats made Rs 30 crore profit during the 45-day mega religious congregation in Prayagraj.

During a discussion on the 2025-26 state budget, which was passed in the Assembly on Tuesday, he slammed the opposition for their negative remarks to say that people have rejected their claims.

"Your countdown has begun because the people are no longer listening to you," Adityanath told the opposition parties.

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party's allegation that the boatmen of Prayagraj were "exploited", the chief minister told the House, "I am telling the success story of a boatman's family. They have 130 boats. In 45 days (of Maha Kumbh), they have profited Rs 30 crore... This means each boat has earned Rs 23 lakh. On a daily basis, they earned Rs 50,000-52,000 from each boat."

Adityanath hailed the Maha Kumbh's "flawless" law-and-order management, stating over 66 crore devotees and tourists visited Prayagraj in 45 days "without a single incident of crime".

"Not a single case of harassment, kidnapping, robbery, or murder was reported. Sixty-six crore people arrived, participated and left happily. Those who couldn't attend felt they missed out, but those who did were left in awe," he said.

Adityanath highlighted that Rs 7,500 crore were invested for the Maha Kumbh, which generated a record Rs 3 lakh crore in business, benefiting various sectors.

The event also generated Rs 40,000 crore in the hotel industry, Rs 33,000 crore in food and daily essentials, Rs 1.5 lakh crore in transportation, Rs 20,000 crore in religious offerings, Rs 660 crore in donations, Rs 300 crore in toll tax, Rs 66,000 crore in other revenue, he told the Assembly.

"The economic impact of Maha Kumbh will contribute to India's 6.5 per cent GDP growth this year," Adityanath claimed.

The chief minister emphasised that the Rs 7,500 crore spent on Maha Kumbh was not just for the event, but also for the sustainable development of Prayagraj.

"Through Maha Kumbh, we provided infrastructure that will benefit the city for decades. Over 200 roads were widened, 14 flyovers, nine underpasses, and 12 corridors were constructed," he informed the House.

He also mentioned the installation of a statue depicting Lord Ram embracing Nishad Raj in Shringverpur, an area that was previously encroached upon. "For you, this was a vote bank. For us, it is our heritage," he told the opposition.

The chief minister also highlighted the overwhelming praise from international media, reading out names of leading global media houses and their praises for the Maha Kumbh.

