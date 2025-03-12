Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 12 (ANI): Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar on Wednesday said that the voters in Faridabad have made the municipal corporation "free of Congress." He said that the people of Haryana have invested their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), given the party's victory in many wards across the state.

"The voters in Faridabad have made the municipal corporation here Congress-mukt," Gurjar told ANI.

Also Read | ‘Grateful to My Family’, Says PM Narendra Modi for BJP's Historic Victory in Haryana Municipal Election.

Describing it as a "historic victory," the Union Minister expressed gratitude to the people in the state and attributed it to the good governance of the Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the urban voters of Haryana who gave all their support to the BJP and its candidates and gave a historic victory to BJP in Haryana for the first time. Looking at the work done by PM Modi and good governance of Nayab Saini government, people of Haryana reposed their trust in the BJP," Gurjar said.

Also Read | 'Nitish Kumar Should Resign on His Own': Tejashwi Yadav Demands Bihar CM's Resignation, Calls Him 'Unfit' To Govern.

As the Haryana BJP sweeps the elections to local bodies with its candidates winning mayoral posts in nine places except Manesar, Parveen Joshi, Mayor-elect from Faridabad, on Wednesday expressed gratitude to people and said that she was aware of the difficulties and necessities faced by the people.

Asserting that people's issues would be resolved, she apprised people of the assurances given by Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, saying there would be no obstacles in implementing schemes for the people.

"I am aware of the difficulties and necessities of the people. There are issues with drinking water, garbage, and sewage. Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar has given assurance that we will work together and there will be no obstacles to the implementation of schemes. People have placed their trust in me...I express my gratitude to them. I will resolve their issues one by one," Joshi said.

The BJP in Haryana has swept the elections to local bodies, with its candidates winning mayoral posts in nine places, including Rohtak, Sonipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal. The voting took place on March 2.

According to the Haryana Election Commission website, BJP leader Shelja Sandeep Sachdeva won the mayoral post from Ambala and defeated Congress' Amisha Chawla by a margin of 20,487 votes.

BJP's Ram Avtar won the Rohtak mayoral post and defeated Congress' Surajmal Kiloi by 45,198 votes. From Sonipat, BJP won the mayoral post, with its candidate Rajeev Jain winning against Congress' Kamal Dewan by a margin of 34,749 votes.

BJP leader Tilak Raj won the mayoral post from Gurugram and defeated Congress' Seema Pahuja with a margin of 1,79,485 votes. Meanwhile, from Panipat, BJP's Komal Saini defeated Congress leader Sanjay Kumar by a margin of 1,23,170 votes.

BJP leader Suman Bahmani won the mayoral post from Yamunanagar and defeated Congress' Kirna Devi by 73,319 votes.

Meanwhile, from Karnal, BJP's Renu Bala Gupta won the mayoral post and defeated Congress leader Manoj Wadhwa.

The Haryana Election Commission website declared Parveen Joshi of the BJP the winner of the mayoral post from Faridabad. She defeated Congress' Lata Rani by a margin of 3,16,852 votes.

From Hisar, BJP leader Parveen Popli won the mayoral post by defeating Congress' Krishna Titu Singla with a margin of 64,456 votes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)