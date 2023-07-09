Faridabad, Jul 9 (PTI) Six people have been arrested as police busted a gang duping people on the promise of increasing credit card limits and updating them, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were arrested on Saturday from a fake call centre which was being operated from Sector 18, Gurugram, police said.

The action was carried out by a team of Faridabad's Cyber Police Station Central.

The accused have so far duped nearly 200 people of a total of around Rs 70 lakh across Delhi-NCR, police said.

The accused were identified as Shubham, Vikas, Abhishek, residents of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Rohit, native of Bijnaur in Uttar Pradesh, Ajay of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and Manish of district Saharsa in Bihar.

Shubham, Manish and Ajay were living in Gurugram and Vikas, Abhishek in Faridabad while Rohit, lives in Delhi. Police have recovered 60 mobile phones, 52 SIM cards, 16 cheque books, six pass books, 18 debit cards and Rs 17,500 cash from their possession.

Abhimanyu Goyat, ACP Cyber, said that on June 28, the accused had duped Gyan Prakash, a resident of Old Faridabad, of Rs 25,914 after promising to increase the limit of his DBS bank's credit card.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cyber police station Ballabgarh and a manhunt launched to nab the accused.

"Our cyber crime team busted their call centre which was being run in Gurugram and arrested all the six accused on Saturday. Accused Manish is the mastermind of the gang. Accused Vikas and Abhishek used to trap people by making calls.

"Ajay used to withdrawing money while Shubham works as a supervisor and used to provide data of prospective targets. Rohit was the team leader while Manish had the work of monitoring. We have taken the accused on a three-day police remand after they were produced before a city court. They are being questioned," the ACP said.

