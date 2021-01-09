New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Congress party on Saturday announced that it will stage protests outside governor houses across the country on January 15 to extend its support to the ongoing farmers' agitation.

"Why the government is not fulfilling its duties towards people? The government is sold out to few capitalists. The Congress party has decided to celebrate 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas' on January 15 while holding protest and demonstration at district headquarters. We will also organise rallies and after the rallies, we will march towards governor houses across the country. Now, the time has come to listen farmers' voices," said Congress' General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

This comes a day after the eighth round of talks between the government and the farmer unions remained inconclusive. The government asked farmer unions to "give an option other than repealing" and the next round of talks is proposed for January 15.

While addressing a press conference here, Surjewala alleged that government is playing the games of meetings instead of repealing "black laws".

"Instead of repealing the black laws, Modi government is playing meeting-meeting, giving dates for talks. Farmers have been protesting for the last 40 days and 60 farmers have died. Prime Minister has not spoken a word condoling the demise of those farmers. This is the fight against the attrocities of government by farmers," he added.

The Congress party will also run a campaign on social media with *SpeakUpForFarmers on January 15, Surjewala said.

This comes after a meeting, which was charied by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, with party general secretaries and in-charges in connection with the ongoing farmers' agitation at the borders of Delhi.

According to sources, in the virtual meeting discussion was held on the situation and to chalk out a strategy to support farmer's protests. Congress has been in support of the farmers in their movement against the newly enacted farm laws by the Centre in September.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is anti-farmers while Congress works towards their betterment. He said Congress will fight with the farmers to get the three farm laws repealed.

The Congress party has time and again slammed the Union government over the farm laws. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met with President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the laws and the issues faced by protesting farmers.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the minimum support system and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Maintaining that the apprehensions are misplaced, the government has ruled out repealing the laws and asked farmer leaders to hold a discussion on clause by clause of the laws. (ANI)

