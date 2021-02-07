Indore, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Sunday said the protests against the Centre's new farm laws were restricted to a "few places" and that too due to "misunderstanding".

Several outfits have been protesting against the Centre's three agri marketing laws which they claim aims to give corporates a dominant position in the farm sector.

"There are 36 states and Union territories in the country, but farmers are protesting in only a few places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These cultivators are protesting due to misunderstanding," the Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister told reporters here.

Queried on former CM and senior party colleague Uma Bharti's decision to start an anti-liquor campaign on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day, Gehlot said it was "praiseworthy" as the Centre and state government wanted people to shun alcohol.

Asked about the recent furore over Indore Municipal Corporation staffers herding several homeless people into a truck to dump them in the city outskirts, Gehlot expressed satisfaction at the rehabilitation efforts taken by the MP government post the episode.

Gehlot hailed the 2021-22 Union Budget and said his ministry had been allotted Rs 10,517.62 crore, a 28 per cent rise from last year.

