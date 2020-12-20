By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): A farmer from Punjab's Fazilka district, Kabil Singh, has chained himself and donned a jail uniform to mark his protest against the farm laws at the Singhu border here.

"It is symbolic of us still not being free even after independence. If we were free then we wouldn't have to go through this," Singh told ANI here.

"Modi ji has introduced these 3 laws, but now it is important to take them back. We will continue to do this protest till this is not done," he added.

Singh has been at the protest site at the Singhu border for the past 12 days.

On being questioned upon the reason for chaining himself, he said, "We feel suffocated from inside like we are still not free from these laws."

He also requested the Prime Minister and the Central government to repeal the contentious laws so that protesters can head back to their homes.

"If these laws are taken back then we will head back to our homes peacefully, our request is to do so at the earliest," he said.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

