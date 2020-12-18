New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): A day after a farmer in Mayapuri village of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district destroyed his standing crop of cauliflowers, claiming that he was being forced to sell his produce at Rs 1 kilogram-- much below the cost price, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday instructed the Common Service Centre (CSC) team to contact the farmers there and one of them later sold cauliflower at Rs 10 per kilogram digitally.

The Electronics and Information Technology Minister thanked ANI for highlighting the exploitation of farmers at the local mandi which was giving them the rate of Re 1 per kg for cauliflower. He took to Twitter and shared five tweets regarding it.

"Thank you@ANINewsUP that you told about the exploitation of the cauliflower farmers of Mayapuri village in Shamli district at the rate of Re 1 per kg in the local mandi. On my instructions, the Uttar Pradesh team of the Common Service Center contacted the farmers there today," Prasad tweeted.

"I was told that the farmer Ramesh who was mentioned in @ANINewsUP story has destroyed his entire cauliflower crop by a tractor and sadly, now he has no crop to sell. He has been informed to sell crops digitally in future," he added while attaching a tweet of CSC team which said "District Manager of @CSCegov_ of Shamli District contact farmer Ramesh. But unfortunately, he had already destroyed all his crops as he was not getting a good price in local Mandi. He was sown wheat on his farm. We have assured him help in getting wheat sold at a good price."

The Minister said that to save farmers from exploitation from mandis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formulated new farm laws. Prasad said that he has instructed the CSE team to give information to farmers how they can sell their crops anywhere in the country, digitally.

"To liberate farmers from this exploitation of mandis @narendramodiji has formulated new agricultural laws. I instructed the @CSCegov_ that other farmers of Mayapuri village should also be contacted and informed about the facility to sell their crop to any buyer in the country in a digital manner," he tweeted.

"On receiving this information, many farmers of Mayapuri village who were troubled by the exploitation of the market came forward to sell their crop at a better price. Today, farmer Tanvir has sold the first consignment of 400 kg of cauliflower to the buyer of Delhi at Rs 10 per kilogram with help of @CSCegov_ and digital platform of @ agri10x," he added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that full payment has been made to the farmer's account.

"Transport facility became available to the farmer on his farm, which was also borne by the buyer. Full payment has been made to the farmer's account. This evening the cauliflower of Shamli has left for Delhi. In the coming days, the buyers of the cauliflower crop are ready to buy the crops of other farmers," he added.

Ramesh, a farmer in Shamli's Mayapuri village destroyed his standing crop of cauliflowers, claiming that he was being forced to sell his produce at Rs 1 kilogram -- much below the cost price

"I am not able to sell cauliflowers. I am only getting Rs 1 per kilogram. I have cauliflower on 5 bigha land. Its worth is Rs 1 lakh," Ramesh, the farmer told ANI on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)