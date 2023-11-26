Gadchiroli, Nov 26 (PTI) A 38-year-old farmer was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Maregaon at around 8 pm on Saturday when the victim, Manoj Yarme, was returning from his farm.

A herd of elephants was moving around Waddha-Maushikhamb road, the official said.

A jumbo charged at the farmer and killed him, he said.

A forest department team soon reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

On September 26, a driver with the forest department was killed in elephant attack at Palasgaon village in Gadchiroli.

