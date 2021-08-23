Muzaffarnagar, August 23: A 68-year-old farmer died after allegedly being being run over by a train on the Delhi-Saharanpur railway line in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Silawar village in Adarsh Mandi police station area when he was crossing the railway track. The body got severed as a result of the impact of the train and it has been sent for a post-mortem, they added. Also Read | Hyderabad University Releases Admit Card For Entrance Examinations 2021 At acad.uohyd.ac.in; Here Are steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Villagers claimed a nearby underpass was completely waterlogged due to recent rains and the senior citizen had to take the risk of crossing the track that led to his demise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)