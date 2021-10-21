Banda (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A 40-year-old farmer was allegedly shot dead in a village in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The police have detained the farmer's son for questioning after he repeatedly changed his statements during initial inquiry.

According to the police, Kamal Babu Chauhan was sleeping outside his house in Nandadev village in Jaspura area on Wednesday evening when he was shot dead.

Jaspura police station SHO Sunil Kumar Singh said Chauhan had gunshot injury on his left shoulder and chest and that a country-made pistol was found near his body.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem.

