Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) Swaraj India president and former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav on Saturday said agitations by farmers for their demands must be a nationwide affair and not confined just to Delhi.

Delivering a lecture on the 72nd death anniversary of Sane Guruji here, he said farmers had managed to force the Narendra Modi government to repeal the three contentious agri-marketing laws but more was still needed to be done to provide relief to the sector.

"The agitation by farmers must be a nationwide affair and not confined to just one state. Not all farmers can afford to converge at Delhi for such stirs. We need mass awakening among farmers," he said.

He said the Congress had also tried to push such laws when in power but had to give up amid resistance from cultivators.

Purchase norms of the Food Corporation of India were changing and it was a way for the government to procure less produce from farmers, while free trade agreements being mulled with several nations will prove the death knell for those in the agriculture sector, he alleged.

The minimum support price (MSP) mechanism must be extended from 23 crops now to vegetables, fruits and milk, said Yadav, who was speaking on the topic 'The Future Direction of Kisan Andolan' organised by the Sane Guruji Rashtriya Smarak.

