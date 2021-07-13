Erode(TN), July 13 (PTI) A 56-year-old farmer was allegedly trampled to death by an elephant in the district, forest officials said on Tuesday.

According to forest department, Madeva of Iggalure near Thalavadi ventured into the forest area on Monday evening to graze his cattle when the incident occurred.

Madeva and few other farmers noticed an elephant behind a bush and started running. However, the animal attacked and trampled him.

Other farmers raised an alarm and managed to chase away the pachyderm.

Madeva succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

A case has been registered, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)