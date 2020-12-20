Jharkhand/Punjab [India], December 20 (ANI): Farmers groups in Jharkhand and Punjab on Sunday joined their counterparts at the borders of Delhi in taking out a rally to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the ongoing farmers' agitation.

"Over 18 farmers have lost their lives in the agitation in Delhi. We have come here to protest to support them and show that we also stand against the anti-farmer laws. These laws will make farmers like slaves," said a farm union leader in Ranchi.

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee too organised a candlelight march in Amritsar to pay tribute to farmers who died during the protests.

Earlier in the day, unions at the Singhu and Ghazipur borders observed Shradhanjali Diwas and pay tributes to those who lost their lives during the protest against the Centre's farm laws, claiming that over 20 had died so far.

Farmer Union leaders have claimed that over 20 of their fellow agitators have lost their lives during the protest and continued to demand that the three 'black laws' be taken back.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

