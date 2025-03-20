Karnal (Haryana) [India], March 20 (ANI): Farmers, united under the banners of the All India Kisan Sabha and Bharatiya Kisan Union, staged a protest march to the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Karnal on Thursday.

The demonstration, fuelled by a range of pressing agricultural demands, saw a large turnout as farmers voiced their concerns.

Also Read | 'Arbitrary Censorship': Elon Musk's X Files Lawsuit in Karnataka High Court, Accuses Indian Government of Misusing IT Act.

This came after Punjab Police on Wednesday removed farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border who were sitting on a protest over various demands.

Police also removed temporary structures erected by farmers at the protest site.

Also Read | Disha Salian Death Case: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut Questions Timing of Petition Against Aaditya Thackeray (Watch Video).

Several farmer leaders including farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is on an indefinite fast and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher were detained by the Police.

Reacting to this, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the action was taken as they want to open Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Speaking to ANI, Cheema asserted that the farmers should stage a protest in Delhi or somewhere else as their demands are against the Central government.

Earlier today, security was heightened at the Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border as Haryana Police removed concrete barricades erected at the border to restrict farmers' movement further from where they were sitting on a protest over various demands.

Meanwhile, Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal lashed out at the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over the arrest of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, who remain firm on various demands including legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops.

Demanding their release, Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of ignoring demands made by the farmers despite promising MSP on crops.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met with the Congress MPs from Punjab, who are protesting in the Parliament premises over the issue of farmers' protests.

Punjab Congress MPs, including party's Punjab chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa among others staged a protest against both Punjab and central governments over the eviction of farmers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)