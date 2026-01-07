Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 7 (ANI): Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two Khalistan-linked terrorists, who were planning a targeted killing in Ludhiana, DGP Punjab Police said.

State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, in coordination with Counter Intelligence, Ludhiana, made the arrest in a major intelligence-led operation. The police also recovered a 9 mm pistol along with five live cartridges.

Also Read | Dog Census in Bihar: Teachers Asked To Count Stray Dogs in Sasaram, Says Report.

According to Punjab DGP, Guarav Yadav, the arrested accused were in contact with UK and Germany-based handlers associated with the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) and linked to hardline extremist ideology.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/2008764508878368856?s=20

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 34 Lottery Result of 07.1.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

"On their directions, both arrested accused had conducted a recce of government and prominent offices in Ludhiana as part of the conspiracy. Additionally, both were tasked with gathering inputs & conducting groundwork related to a few more identified individuals," Punjab DGP said in a post on X.

The Punjab Police have registered an FIR at the SAS Nagar Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on Januaru 1, in a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police busted an organised crime gang, arrested nine accused involved in murder, extortion and target killings and recovered several weapons, said Director General of Punjab Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused are part of a well-organised criminal network and were actively planning a serious offence.

In a post on X, the DGP wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Patiala Police busts an organised crime gang and arrests 9 accused involved in murder, extortion and target killings. Recovery: 9 pistols (.32 bore) and 1 PX5 pistol (.30 bore). Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused are part of a well-organised criminal network and are actively planning a serious offence."

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

"FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. @PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to crushing organised crime and gangster networks and ensuring peace and security across Punjab," the post added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)