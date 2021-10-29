New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday night started removing barricades placed at the Tikri, Ghazipur borders where farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

In this regard, Delhi Police sources told ANI, "Tikri border and Ghazipur border can soon be opened from both sides for emergency vehicles. We are doing it after assessing the situation. As of now, we are removing the barricades here."

As per the visuals, JCB machines were seen removing blockades at the Tikri border.

On October 21, the Supreme Court said that farmers have the right to protest but roads cannot be blocked indefinitely. This came while hearing a plea against the blockade of roads between Delhi to Noida due to farmers' protests against the three agriculture laws.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked farmers unions to file their response in two weeks on the petition seeking removal of protesting farmers from roads and posted the matter for hearing on December 7.

"You may have a right to agitate in any manner but roads should not be blocked," Justice Kaul told farmers unions then.

Justice Kaul had further said, "Ultimately some solution has to be found. I am not averse to their right to protest even when the legal challenge is pending, but roads cannot be blocked."

The Bench said that the law is laid down and there is nothing more to be laid down.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for one of the farmers' unions argued before the top court that roads are not blocked by farmers; a certain part of the roads are blocked because of the way Delhi police made arrangements.

"It suits them to allow a feeling that farmers have blocked the roads. I have travelled six times on the road. I think that better arrangements can be made by the Delhi police. They should allow us in Ramleela Maidan, but they stopped us and after that they allowed BJP to hold a rally in Ramleela Maidan," Dave said.

"Why they are selective? People who had insulted the country by climbing on Red Fort have been given bail," Dave told the Bench.

The apex court recorded the statement of Dave that roads are blocked because of the manner of arranging security by the Delhi Police and also due to the prevention of the passage to Ramleela Maidan.

"We may at the threshold point out that we are not concerned with any of the larger issues. Only that in view of the earlier orders of the court, roads are not continually occupied," the Bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre said that a committee was constituted by the government and farmers unions even refused to participate in the meetings. Agitation of farmers is for some other reasons, SG added. (ANI)

