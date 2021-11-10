Rohtak (Haryana) [India], November 10 (ANI): Farmers staged a protest outside Rohtak Deputy Commissioner's office on Tuesday stating that officials were refusing to purchase PR Paddy from the procurement centre.

Preet Singh, the District President of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha said, "On 4 November, they said that PR Paddy purchase has been stopped and it would be resumed from November 8. Yesterday, some gate passes were approved, but not even a single grain of paddy was purchased. Farmers are worried. For a week, they have been in the mandis with their produce. We appeal to the District Commissioner to start the purchase otherwise we will not go from here."

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Saini has said that the procurement of paddy will start soon after the physical verification of the sellers.

"Farmers had come here saying that PR Paddy is not being purchased. In fact, it is being purchased, but only after physical verification. It will start once again after the physical verification of the farmers is done. I have spoken to the farmers on the matter and they are satisfied," he said. (ANI)

