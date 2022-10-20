Punjab (Chandigarh) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Ekta - Ugrahan) on Thursday organised a rally outside the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur for the fulfilment of their demands.

The farmers protested demanding compensation for damaged crops and the death of cows due to lumpy skin disease.

"The Punjab government was given an ultimatum for four days and after which the Kisan Union made a tremendous protest in front of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Kothi, our struggle will continue until our demands are accepted by the government," said Joginder Singh belonging to the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan).

Earlier on August 16, Former Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed the Punjab government for not taking note of the damage that the 'Lumpy Skin Disease' had been causing in the region and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 thousand per animal to mitigate the burden on the rearers.

She also stressed that the disease had proved to be fatal for hundreds of bovines in the northern state.

"LumpySkinDisease is ravaging livestock in Punjab. Hundreds of bovines have died and thousands are severely infected of this contagious disease that is causing enormous economic loss to our farmers and dairy owners. Unfortunately, AAP-led Punjab govt has failed to do the needful," tweeted Badal.

She further outlined the measures that can be taken by the AAP-led government and listed a compensation of Rs 50 thousand per animal to mitigate the burden on rearers.

"I request Union minister for Animal Husbandry & Dairying Mr @PRupala to send central teams for effective monitoring and vaccination of animals. Meanwhile, CM BhagwantMann should at least release a minimum compensation of Rs 50,000 per animal to mitigate the burden on rearers," she added in another tweet. (ANI)

