New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): To mark the completion of seven months of the ongoing farmers' agitation, the farmers will take out a tractor rally on Saturday in the national capital and will submit memorandums to Governors across the country against the three farm laws.

While speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) youth wing president Gaurav Tikait at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border said, "We'll submit memorandums to Governors (for repeal of new farm laws) across the country today. The movement will remain peaceful."

Farmers camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders will observe today as the "Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day" to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said it will send a memorandum from all over India to the President on June 26, on farmers' "anguish and indignation" and appeal to him regarding getting the farmer laws repealed, and to get a legal guarantee of minimum support price for farmers.

Meanwhile, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the national capital in view of farmers' tractor rally.

According to official sources, intelligence agencies have alerted Delhi police and other agencies that Pakistan-based ISI proxies may sabotage the proposed farmers' protest.

A letter has been sent to Delhi Police and other agencies concerned. After receiving the letter, adequate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police. "Adequate security arrangements have been made and some metro stations will also remain shut for a few hours on Saturday," sources said.

As a precautionary measure and to avoid any turbulence in the law and order situation, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep three Metro stations -- Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha shut from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday. The step has been taken on the advice of Delhi police, which has also made elaborate security arrangements.

Several farmer groups are also expected to join the protesting farmers at Delhi's border points today.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

