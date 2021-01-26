Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday appealed to protesting farmers to maintain peace as violence broke out during their tractor parade against the new agriculture laws in Delhi.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said discipline and non-violence have been the biggest strengths of the farmers' movement and they must continue with it.

He added he had never seen such a “large, peaceful and disciplined movement in his life”.

“The incidents that took place in some places during the tractor parade could have been avoided. Any kind of violence or provocation can give the government a chance to point fingers at the movement. Therefore, maintain peace and discipline and do not let the anti-social elements enter the movement,” the Congress leader said in a statement here.

Hooda appealed to the farmers to take all precautions to maintain peace, saying their movement is an “example” not only for the country but for the whole world.

“The peace, discipline and solidarity with which the farmers have led this movement is commendable,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)