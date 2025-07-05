Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Apple growers across Himachal Pradesh have welcomed the Centre's recent decision to increase the Minimum Import Price (MIP) for imported apples from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 80 per kg.

However, they have also raised concerns over its lack of implementation on the ground and demanded a 100 per cent import duty on foreign apples, especially in light of possible trade negotiations with the United States.

Speaking to ANI, Harish Chauhan, Convener of the Himachal Pradesh Samyukt Kisan Manch, said that the increase in MIP is welcome and needs to be brought into practice on the ground.

"We welcome the Government of India's decision to revise the Minimum Import Price from Rs 50 to Rs 80 per kg. But we want to make it very clear, unless this is strictly implemented on the ground, as it was not done in 2023-24, it will be of no benefit to apple farmers." He said.

Chauhan cited examples from the previous year, alleging that despite the MIP being Rs 50 per kg, apples from Iran and Turkey were still imported at rates as low as Rs 41 and Rs 58 per kg, respectively.

"If MIP had been truly enforced last year, Iranian and Turkish apples would have landed at a minimum of Rs 85-Rs 90 per kg," Chauhan pointed out.

He said that the government must ensure that MIP is strictly enforced at the ports, failing which, Indian apple growers, especially from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, will continue to suffer losses due to cheap imports.

The farmers are also deeply alarmed by recent discussions around zero import duty on agricultural produce, particularly under reciprocal trade talks with the United States. Chauhan warned that this could severely undermine Indian apple farmers.

"There is widespread concern that while the MIP has been raised to Rs 80, it might just be a cover-up for an upcoming deal where import duties could be slashed to zero. That would completely defeat the purpose of MIP," he said.

"We suspect that negotiations currently underway between Indian and American officials could lead to duty-free imports of Washington apples. If that happens, farmers here will face an economic death warrant. MIP will be meaningless if import duties are removed," He added.

Harish Chauhan demanded that the Indian government increase import duty on apples to 100 per cent, similar to the 2018 response when the US imposed tariffs on Indian steel and aluminum, and India retaliated with increased import duties on 29 American products.

"The same leadership Modi as Prime Minister and Trump as President was in power then. Why can't India respond in a similar manner now?" he asked.

According to Chauhan, India currently imports apples from over 44 countries. He gave the example of Washington apples, which directly compete with premium Himachali varieties like those from Kinnaur, Shimla, and Mandi districts, significantly impacting local livelihoods.

The apple economy in Himachal Pradesh alone is worth between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 6,000 crore annually, with a production value of around Rs 5,000 crore. Around 50 per cent of India's apple supply is met through imports, which affects domestic producers from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

He noted that these three states contribute nearly 20 lakh metric tonnes of apple production annually, of which Himachal Pradesh produces 6 to 8 lakh metric tonnes, while Jammu & Kashmir produces over 2.5 times that.

"More than 15 lakh families across these three states depend on apple farming. Unregulated imports directly threaten their livelihoods," he said.

Chauhan stressed that Washington apples, imported at low rates, directly compete with premium Himachali produce, and unless import barriers remain strong, local produce will be pushed out of the market.

"If MIP is enforced and 100 per cent import duty is levied, then foreign apples will land in India at Rs 135 per kg or more, which will ensure fair prices for Indian farmers." He said.

He also expressed concerns about the possibility of non-tariff barriers being removed, which could further damage domestic apple markets.

"Once these barriers are lifted, it becomes very difficult to reverse them. If today Washington apples are made duty-free, other countries will demand the same. This could become a death warrant for Indian apple growers," Chauhan cautioned.

On the current harvest, Chauhan stated early varieties of apples have already begun arriving in Mandi district's Karsog region, and estimates suggest a total yield of around 2.5 crore apple boxes this season.However, he pointed to nearly 450 roads being blocked due to rains, raising fresh concerns about market access.

"We are terrified by the thought that we won't be able to deliver our apples to the markets. This is a crisis. The government must act on a war footing," he urged.

He added that the Sayunkt Kisan Manch has already raised these concerns with the State Secretariat and local district magistrates and will continue to press for urgent intervention. (ANI)

