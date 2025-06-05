Amaravati, Jun 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that farmers' welfare remains the top priority of TDP-led NDA government.

Naidu chaired a review meeting at his Undavalli camp office on cocoa, mango, and tobacco procurement, instructing officials to ensure remunerative prices and avoid farmer distress.

"We must assess ground conditions directly and resolve issues proactively. Officers should ensure no room for farmer dissatisfaction by acting swiftly and understanding field realities," said Naidu in an official release.

The CM proposed a new cocoa policy and emphasised maintaining global standards across all produce. Officers must assess ground conditions and resolve issues before farmers express dissatisfaction, he added.

On tobacco, Naidu asked Indian Tobacco Company (ITC) and Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) to procure 25 million kg of HD Burley. Tobacco Board will decide how many acres of Flue-Cured Virginia ( FCV, a type of tobacco) tobacco variety are to be cultivated in the state. White Burley must be contract-bound, he said.

Likewise, on mangos, the CM said traders should offer Rs 8 per kg while the state will add Rs 4 subsidy, ensuring farmers will get Rs 12 per kg as 43,000 metric tonne of mango pulp lying unsold.

Naidu noted that so far, 465 metric tonne of cocoa have been procured from farmers, with 745 metric tonne still remaining with them. It was decided that farmers must receive a minimum price of Rs 500 per kg, while companies are paying Rs 450 per kg, the state government will contribute an additional Rs 50.

Directing the officials, Naidu said procurement should intensify from Friday (6 June) and called for the existing 116 Rythu Bazaars (farmer markets) to be increased to 200, and mobile markets should also be introduced.

He further encouraged advance crop planning using satellite data, rainfall, and demand analytics.

