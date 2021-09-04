Srinagar, Sep 4 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Saturday expressed grief over the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In his condolence message, the Srinagar MP said, "May Almighty Allah grant peace to the deceased and forbearance to the grief-stricken to bear the irreparable loss."

The party's vice president Omar Abdullah also expressed condolences over Geelani's death.

"I pray to Almighty to bestow peace to the departed soul in Janat and give courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss," he said.

Geelani died Wednesday night at his Hyderpora residence after prolonged illness,

