New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah on Monday visited Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur Muhammad Azam Khan who is currently under treatment in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

During his visit, Abdullah enquired about the well-being of Azam Khan and prayed for his quick and complete recovery.

Later, he also visited Indian instrumentalists and noted Kashmiri Santoor Maestro Bhajan Sopori at a hospital in Gurugram, where he is currently receiving medical care. The party president inquired about the health predicaments of the ailing musician and prayed for his early recuperation.

The party leader and MP from Anantnag Retd Justice Hasnain Masoodi also accompanied the party president on his visits. Abdullah also addressed Muslim intellectuals' meet at Aiwan-e-Ghalib auditorium in New Delhi. Abdullah on Monday underscored the importance of national unity and integration in encouraging national development. He said this while speaking at the Muslim Intellectuals' meet at the Aiwan-e-Ghalib auditorium in Delhi. JKNC leader and MP Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi was also present at the function. In his address, Abdullah said that the key to India's success is its diversity. "Our diversity is the core that makes us so unique and it's that unity in diversity that adds up to our national strength," he said.

"In this age of social media, we find people questioning the patriotism of the Indian Muslims based on this false understanding of the freedom struggle. The reality, however, is that Muslims took an active part in the country's freedom struggle and even post-independence era, it is needless to say how actively Muslims participated in nation-building," he said. On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "The law and order situation is deteriorating with every passing day. There cannot be peace in Jammu and Kashmir till you win the hearts of the people. The incumbent government needs to understand that." (ANI)

