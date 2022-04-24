Wayanad (Kerala), Apr 24 (PTI) A 47-year-old tribal man in Kerala fell to death while collecting honey from a tree. Seeing this, his relatives, also present at the scene, panicked and one of them lost her infant which fell from her its mother's arm into a nearby stream and died, too.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Wanted Criminal Vikas Malhey for Committing Six Murders.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 23rd Roza of Ramadan on April 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

This unfortunate turn of the incident occurred deep into the Wayanad-Nilambur forests late Saturday and the authorities came to know of it on Sunday through a forest watcher, an official from the Meppadi police station said.

The official said the tribals go for collecting honey in groups of 10-12 people, which also include children, who are all family members or relatives.

When the man fell from the tree, a woman in the group ran towards him with her baby boy in her arms and while she was running towards him, she slipped and fell, and lost her hold of the infant who fell into the stream and hit its head on a rock, the police said.

The officer said that as of now police have not found anything suspicious about both the deaths, which were accidental.

However, police said they would be further looking into the incident and that a postmortem was to be done.

The deceased and their family members were residents of a tribal colony in the interior of the forest, where there was no way of contacting the world outside, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)