Hajipur/Patna, Feb 28 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Bihar on Tuesday expressed outrage over reports of police action against the father of an Army man who had died fighting the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020.

The police in Vaishali district asserted that Raj Kapoor Singh was arrested following an FIR lodged under the SC/ST Act by a resident of the same village who had objected to the construction of a memorial of Jai Kishor Singh, who was killed in the skirmish.

"Raj Kapoor Singh was arrested on Saturday night after lodging of the FIR at Jandaha police station in which the complainant had alleged that the accused was constructing, illegally, a memorial of his son," said Vaishali Superintendent of Police, Manish.

According to the complainant, he had raised objections about the construction since it was obstructing his way but the accused misbehaved with him.

Reports in a section of the media alleged that the father of the deceased Bihar Regiment jawan was "dragged" by the police and beaten up.

The SP, however, rubbished the reports, insisting that nobody had behaved inappropriately with the arrested accused, who was now in jail.

State BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand issued an angry statement alleging that the incident smacked of the Nitish Kumar government's "disrespect" towards the armed forces.

"Recently, a minister had made disparaging remarks about the armed forces. We demand that the Mahagathbandhan government honour the sacrifices of our brave soldiers and construct memorials of all those soldiers, hailing from the state, who had died in the Galwan clashes", he said.

