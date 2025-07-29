Karnal (Haryana) [India], July 29 (ANI): Rajesh Narwal, father of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who died in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, has praised the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their courage during Operation Mahadev.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am thankful to our armed forces, paramilitary forces, and J&K Police. I salute their courage and valour. There is a Mahadev peak. The terrorists were hidden there. It was not easy to search for them and neutralise them. The forces must be honoured for this."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha that three terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam had been eliminated by security forces during the joint operation.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said.

He also condemned the killings, saying, "Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones."

The operation took place on Monday in the Harwan area, near Dachigam National Park in Srinagar. The encounter resulted in the deaths of three terrorists after an intense firefight.

During a debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda told the House that at least one terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack appeared to have been killed during the ongoing Operation Mahadev.

"As we were debating this issue today, some of us must have seen in the news that an Operation Mahadev is being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, targeted at terrorists and it appears that at least one of those eliminated today was involved in the Pahalgam attack," he said.

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps also confirmed the neutralisation of the terrorists through a post on X, stating, "Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues." (ANI)

