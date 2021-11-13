Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): A father-son duo has been arrested by Aligarh Police for allegedly stealing Rs 22 lakh from their employer, informed local police.

"The father is an accountant. His employer sent him with four checks to the bank to withdraw the money a total of Rs 22 lakh. After withdrawing the amount, the accountant called over the phone to the employer and said that he has been looted on his way back," said KS Gunawat, Superintendent of Police (City), Aligarh.

"On being informed about the incident, we started our investigation. After going through CCTV installed in the area, we found that after he withdrew money from the bank, he handed over cash bag to his son," he added.

The entire amount has been recovered and the employer has announced a Rs 25,000 reward for the police team, informed police officials. (ANI)

