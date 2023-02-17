New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 46-year-old man and his son were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 11 lakh from a person by posing as CBI officials, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Intzar and Mohammad Yusuf (19), residents of Shaheen Bagh, they said.

Also Read | India’s Emphasis is on Moving from Being Just a Consumer of Technology to Becoming a … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Intezar worked as a vendor at Chandni Chowk, police said.

During patrolling on Tuesday, police heard a person screaming for help. They rushed to the spot and saw two people running, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | High Inflation, Low Growth, Unemployment Putting ‘Intolerable Burdens’ on People, Says Congress Leader P Chidambaram.

After a short chase, both of them were apprehended. The person who had screamed for help also reached the spot in the meantime, the officer said.

The victim told the police that he works at a hardware shop at Chawri Bazar.

His employer gave him a bag containing Rs 11 lakh in cash and asked him to deliver it at his residence in Punjabi Bagh. On his way, two persons came and introduced themselves as a CBI officials and checked his bag, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

They first threatened to send him to jail for carrying so much cash. Thereafter, they boarded an auto to take him to their fake office at ITO. However, at Sarai Kale Khan flyover, they took off with the bag but were apprehended by the police, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)