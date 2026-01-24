VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24: Rainbow Children's Hospital & BirthRight, has announced the launch of the Rainbow Shield Privilege Card, a comprehensive rewards and benefits program created to support families from pre-pregnancy through toddlerhood.

The Rainbow Shield Privilege Card brings healthcare, wellness, parenting support, and lifestyle privileges together under a single card, simplifying the motherhood and early parenting journey. Designed for today's evolving family needs, the program enables seamless access to trusted medical care, expert guidance, and exclusive benefits.

Members gain access to digital vaccination tracking, priority appointment booking, expert consultations, and bundled vaccination benefits, ensuring smooth er hospital visits and better care planning. Reward points earned through healthcare services and partner offerings can be redeemed for exclusive member privileges.

Extending support beyond clinical care, the program offers access to a curated network of pregnancy, wellness, mental health, fitness, parenting, and early learning experts, including thought leaders, specialists, and child enrichment partners.

In addition, members unlock exclusive retail privileges through Butterfly Essentials, including early access to curated mother and baby products, subscription benefits, special pricing, and bundled savings on everyday essentials.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Abrarali Dalal, Chief Executive Officer, Rainbow Children's Hospital, said, "The Rainbow Shield Privilege Card is built on a simple belief that families should not have to navigate fragmented services during one of the most important phases of their lives. By integrating medical care, wellness support, and parenting solutions into a single program, we are creating a more intuitive, long-term relationship with families that extends beyond individual hospital visits."

Speaking on the launch, Dr Ramesh Kancharla, Founding Chairman, Rainbow Children's Hospital, said, "Becoming a parent is a beautiful experience, but it also comes with uncertainty, especially for today's nuclear families who may not always have immediate guidance. As caregivers, we see how deeply families depend on their doctors during this phase. With Rainbow Shield, we wanted to create a protective ecosystem that supports parents through the entire journey by connecting them with trusted doctors, parenting experts, and wellness professionals, so every decisin they make is backed by confidence."

Highlighting the importance of continuity and familiarity in care, Dr Pranathi Reddy, Clinical Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Rainbow Children's Hospital, added, "Motherhood and early parenting are deeply emotional journeys built on trust and familiarity. Rainbow Shield brings together hospital care, wellness, and essential support in a seamless manner, allowing families to move effortlessly from one stage to another within a trusted environment. This continuity of care ensures there is no insecurity about where to go next, making it a truly comprehensive solution for families during one of the most important phases of their lives."

Enrolment for the Rainbow Shield Privilege Program is available at Rainbow Children's Hospital and Butterfly Essentials outlets. Members receive priority access, exclusive pricing, and ongoing updates on programs and partner offerings.

About Rainbow Children's Hospital

Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited is a leading provider of child and maternal healthcare in India, operating a network of 22 hospitals, 5 clinics across the 9 cities in the country. With a presence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Warangal, and Guwahati, the group offers comprehensive services in paediatrics, maternity, gynaecology, and fertility care, and has touched the lives of millions of families through its quality and compassionate care.

Its flagship brand, Rainbow Children's Hospital (RCH), has been transforming paediatric healthcare for over 25 years with a strong focus on quality, outcomes, and child-centric care. RCH is recognized for its extensive paediatric super specialties, advanced neonatal and paediatric intensive care, multi-specialty paediatric services, and quaternary care, including paediatric organ transplantation. Over the years, RCH has treated ~8.5 lakh inpatients and over 1 crore outpatients, successfully managed ~70,000 NICU discharges and ~80,000 PICU discharges, and performed more than 60,000 paediatric surgeries and 2,500 paediatric cardiac surgeries.

The women's healthcare division, BirthRight by Rainbow, provides a full spectrum of perinatal and women's health services, including normal and high-risk obstetrics, multidisciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetics, fertility treatments, and advanced gynaecology. With ~2 lakh deliveries and ~60,000 gynaecology surgeries to its credit, BirthRight has established itself as a trusted name in women's health. It is also home to innovative initiatives such as a human milk bank and is supported by a dedicated NICU team for specialized neonatal care during childbirth.

Under BirthRight Fertility, the group offers advanced fertility services that combine technology with compassion, helping couples on their journey to parenthood. With over 10,000 IVF cycles completed, state-of-the-art facilities, and international recognition including Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation for its Kondapur unit, BirthRight Fertility stands as a symbol of excellence and patient trust in reproductive healthcare.

