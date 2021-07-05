New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences on Monday over the death of Father Stan Swamy and said he deserved justice and humaneness.

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Father Stan Swamy. He deserved justice and humaneness," he wrote on Twitter.

Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, died at a Mumbai hospital on Monday afternoon.

The tribal rights activist was admitted to the private hospital from the Taloja prison on May 29 following high court orders on a petition filed by him, seeking medical attention as he was suffering from COVID-19 and Parkinson's disease.

Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October 2020 and was in jail since then.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)