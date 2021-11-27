New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) observed a nationwide strike on Saturday demanding the expeditious counselling of the NEET PG-2021 as well as the admission process.

The protest was also observed to fast track court proceedings on an urgent basis stating, "in case there is no positive response, we will escalate our protest" and whose any unfortunate onus that will affect healthcare "will be on the concerned authorities."

Admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking to ANI, FORDA President, Dr Manish, said, "Our protest is a genuine one. Our first year PG students are seeing seven months delay already and the next date of hearing by the Supreme Court is on January 6. We know that no verdict will arrive on January 6. Students are facing year loss. They can modify reservation policy from next session."

"Moreover the resident doctors working here are overburdened. They work for 80 hours and in such a situation how can you expect quality care?"

The Supreme Court was informed by the Centre that the counselling for the NEET PG medical courses "would be postponed by four weeks" as for reservations in admissions it was 8 lakh annual income criteria for determining the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

A letter of intimation was given to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding withdrawal from OPD services in healthcare institutions from November 27 onwards.

FORDA will hold a meeting today at 5 in the evening in which a further course of action will be decided. It claimed that more than 10000 doctors participated in today's pan India protest. (ANI)

