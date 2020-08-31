New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Monday paid glowing tributes to her father Pranab Mukherjee and said she feels blessed to have been born as his daughter.

In a tweet, Sharmistha Mukherjee who is a Congress spokesperson and chief of Delhi Mahila Congress, said Pranab Mukherjee led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation and in service of people.

Also Read | GDP Decline: Rahul Gandhi Tweets ‘Government Ignored Warnings’ as India’s GDP Contracts by 23.9% in Q1 of FY 2020-21.

"I bow to all. Baba, taking the liberty to quote from your favourite poet to say your final goodbye to all. You have led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation, in service of our people. I feel blessed to have been born as your daughter," she said.

Pranab Mukherjee's son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee had given information about his death.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Dies At 84: Union Govt Announces 7-Day State Mourning Throughout India From August 31 to September 6.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," he said.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone brain surgery for the removal of a clot. He was 84. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)