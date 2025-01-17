Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 17 (PTI) A female elephant was on Friday found dead at a farm in the Chaibasa Forest range in West Singhbhum district, an official said.

Divisional Forest Officer Aditya Kumar said he had information about the death of the elephant on Thursday night, but its team could not reach the spot in Pattajaint village as it was late in the evening.

The jumbo had strayed from its herd and reached the village near Jotiya forest, where it died, he said.

The postmortem has been conducted and samples from the elephant's body sent to a laboratory in Ranchi to ascertain the cause of death, the official said.

There was no injury mark on the body, and the possibility of electrocution was also ruled out with no electricity wires in the nearby area, the DFO said.

