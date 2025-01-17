Latur, January 17: A 50-year-old man and his son were attacked and killed by their relatives over a land dispute in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Friday. The police arrested three persons within an hour of the attack that occurred in Oosturi village in Nilanga tehsil on Thursday evening, assistant police inspector Praveen Rathod said. Maharashtra Shocker: Hotelier Hangs Six-Year-Old Daughter, Commits Suicide at Home in Latur.

He said the victim, Suresh Annappa Birajdar, was embroiled in a dispute with his siblings over their ancestral land. Suresh and his sons Ganesh and Sahil were working at their farm when his three brothers allegedly attacked them with sticks and stones, the official said. Suresh was killed on the spot, while Sahil (22) succumbed to his injuries at Kasarsirsi Rural Hospital, and the other son, Ganesh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nilanga, he said.

The official said the accused, Baswaraj Birajdar, Sunil Birajdar, and Lakhan Birajdar, have been booked under section 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The trio was produced in court and remanded to police custody for four days, he said.

