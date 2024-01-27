New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Education has released the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-2022 which said that female enrolment in Higher Education increased to 2.07 crore in 2021-22 from 1.57 crore in 2014-15 (an increase of 50 lakh students, 32 per cent increase).

As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) released on Thursday, the enrolment of SC students is 66.23 lakh in 2021-22 as compared to 46.07 lakh in 2014-15 (an increase of 44 per cent).

The survey also showed that the total enrolment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 4.14 crore in 2020-21. There has been an increase of around 91 lakh in the enrolment from 3.42 crore (26.5 per cent) in 2014-15.

"The enrolment of SC Female students has increased to 31.71 lakh in 2021-22 from 29.01 lakh in 2020-21 and 21.02 lakh in 2014-15. There has been an increase of 51 per cent since 2014-15. The enrolment of ST students has increased to 27.1 lakh in 2021-22 from 16.41 lakh in 2014-15 (an increase of 65.2 per cent). The enrolment of OBC students has also increased to 1.63 crore in 2021-22 from 1.13 crore in 2014-15. There is a notable increase in OBC student enrolment since 2014-15 of around 50.8 lakh," the Ministry said quoting the survey.

As per the Survey, the Minority Student enrolment has increased to 30.1 lakh in 2021-22 from 21.8 lahks in 2014-15 (an increase of 38 per cent). Female Minority Student enrolment has increased to 15.2 lakh in 2021-22 from 10.7 lakh in 2014-15.

Notably, the total Student Enrolment in North East States is 12.02 lakh in 2021-22 as compared to 9.36 lakh in 2014-15. The female enrolment in North East States is 6.07 lakh in 2021-22, higher than the male enrolment of 5.95 lakh.

"As per response in AISHE 2021-22, about 78.9 per cent of the total students are enrolled in undergraduate level courses and 12.1 per cent are enrolled in postgraduate level courses. Among Disciplines at the undergraduate level in AISHE 2021-22, enrolment is highest in Arts (34.2 per cent), followed by science (14.8), Commerce (13.3) and Engineering and Technology (11.8). Among streams at postgraduate level in AISHE 2021-22, maximum students are enrolled in Social Science (21.1 per cent) followed by science (14.7)," the survey stated.

Government Universities constituting 58.6 per cent of total Universities, contribute 73.7 per cent of total enrolment, and Private Universities account for 26.3 per cent of total enrolment.

"The total number of Universities / University level institutions registered is 1,168, Colleges 45,473 and Standalone Institutions 12,002. In all, 341 Universities/University level institutions have been established since 2014-15. 17 Universities (of which 14 are State Public Universities) and 4,470 Colleges are exclusively for women," the survey said.

As per the survey, the total number of faculty/teachers in 2021-22 is 15.98 lakh, of which about 56.6 per cent are male and 43.4 are female.

"Female faculty/teachers have increased to 6.94 lakh in 2021-22 from 5.69 lakh in 2014-15 (an increase of 22 per cent since 2014-15). There is a marginal betterment of female per 100 male faculty from 75 in 2020-21 to 77 in 2021-22," it added.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India releases the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-2022.

The Ministry has been conducting AISHE since 2011, covering all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the country registered with AISHE collecting detailed information on different parameters such as student enrollment, teachers, infrastructural information, etc. (ANI)

