Pilibhit (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) The carcass of a female leopard cub was found near the India-Nepal border here, Forest Department officials said on Saturday.

It appears that the animal, who was around 8 months old, was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road, they said.

The carcass was found on the side of a road near Naujaliya village, adjacent to the India-Nepal border in the Madhotanda police station area on Friday evening, the officials said.

According to preliminary investigation, the leopard cub died on the spot after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road. The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report comes, said Deputy Director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Manish Singh.

Forest Officer Arun Mohan said the cub was a female and was around 8 months old.

