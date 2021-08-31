Sildubi (Assam) [India], August 31 (ANI): In a suspected case of hunting, one female swamp deer was found dead on the park boundary near Sildubi village in Assam on Monday.

According to the Kaziranga National Park authority, the deer was killed using a spear.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Slits Throat of His Ex Co-Worker for Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Woman Dies.

"In a suspected case of hunting, one female swamp deer was found dead in the park boundary near Sildubi village yesterday. The deer was killed using a spear. A case has been registered in this regard," the authority said.

A further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Acid Attack in Jalandhar: 47-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured After Fellow Factory Worker Throws Acid On Her; Accused Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)