New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Devotees across India thronged temples with devotion and fervour to celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

Thousands of devotees gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings. The chanting of mantras, bhajans, and ringing of bells as sacred rituals started in early morning hours across several temples in the country.

In Mathura, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, witnessed a vibrant Mangala Aarti early this morning.

In Noida, devotees participated in grand celebrations in the ISKCON Temple in Sector 32. The temple echoed with kirtans and devotional offerings.

In Chhatarpur of Madhya Pradesh, the Prem Pratik Temple hosted a Mangala Aarti.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the historic Govind Dev Ji Temple saw an overwhelming turnout of devotees.

The celebrations across these cities reflect the deep spiritual connection and widespread devotion to Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna's birthday falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. Although the celebration takes place in different parts of the country, Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special significance. One being his birthplace, and one where he spent his childhood and did his baal leela.

Devotees flock to the Lord Krishna temples. The temples were decorated with flowers and crystal chandeliers, and the idols of Lord Krishna were decorated with colourful clothes and jewellery.

At midnight, a special ritual is performed when the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed in milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and water. During the Krishna Abhishek, bells are rung, conch shells are blown, and Vedic hymns are performed.

After the bhog, Prasad is given to the worshippers, who stand out for hours for Krishna darshan and puja.

Dahi Handi is also celebrated in numerous areas. One of the customary festivals of Krishna Janmashtami is Dahi Handi, also known as Gopalakala or Utlotsavam.

Dahi is the name for curd, while a handi is an earthen pot used to store milk products. One of the biggest celebrations in Maharashtra is Dahi Handi.

Lord Krishna is often referred to as 'Makhan Chor' because he used to steal butter. He organised a bunch of friends to get milk from earthen jars dangling from the ceiling. (ANI)

