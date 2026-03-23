New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the West Bengal government over the indefinite delay in completing a crucial stretch of the Kolkata Metro's Orange Line, observing that the State was attempting to politicise a development issue and prioritising festivals over public infrastructure.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi said the State's conduct reflected an "obstinate attitude" aimed at stalling the metro rail project in Kolkata. The Court remarked that the State was placing festivals above its constitutional obligation to complete public infrastructure.

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"For you festival is more important than development. It is not that you are willing, you are duty-bound. You told the High Court that you have festivals to take care of. Festival is more important than construction of a transport artery. We do not expect a democratically elected government to knock on our doors and ask for this to be ignored. If the Election Commission of India does not have a difficulty in setting up a model for elections. This was a project before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. We will not allow the State to use this as a bogey to stall development again," Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked.

The Court dismissed the State's plea challenging the High Court's order, observing that there was no infirmity in the directions issued and expressing confidence that the High Court would ensure time-bound completion of the project.

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"There was no infirmity in order passed by the High Court; we are sure that the project would be completed in a time-bound manner," the Court noted.

Rejecting the State's attempt to justify the delay on political and logistical grounds, the Court also observed that development issues cannot be politicised.

"Do not politicise everything... this is a development issue," the CJI said.

During the hearing, the State sought time till May, citing elections and traffic concerns. "Please give us time till May. Now elections are there. It is difficult with traffic," counsel appearing on behalf of the State submitted.

The Court, however, criticised the State's conduct as a serious failure of duty and noted that the High Court had already shown considerable restraint.

"We are only pointing out that the High Court has been very magnanimous. This was a fit case where your Chief Secretary, DGP should have been subjected to some action. This shows complete dereliction of your constitutional duty. This is just an attempt to politicise an issue where there is no such issue," the CJI observed.

The Court stated that the State' government's stance was aimed at delaying the project and upheld the High Court's directions.

When the State sought to withdraw the plea, the Court refused, pointing out that adequate opportunity had already been granted.

"You were given that opportunity. You did not take it. We will not allow you to withdraw the same," Justice Bagchi said, before dismissing the matter.

The Court was hearing a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging a December 2025 Calcutta High Court order directing State authorities to schedule traffic blockades on two consecutive weekend nights to enable construction of metro piers at the busy Chingrighata junction, rejecting the State's contention that such blockades could not be imposed due to the festival season. (ANI)

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