Perambalur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): There was a fiery start to campaign by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) founder TR Paarivendhar from the Valadi Village in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Perambalur Sabha constituency.

TR Paarivendhar is a sitting MP and represents Perambalur in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | 'Join BJP or Be Prepared To Be Arrested by ED': AAP Leader Atishi Claims She's Being Pressurised To Join BJP (Watch Video).

TR Paarivendhar, the incumbent MP representing Perambalur in the Lok Sabha, expressed confidence in his reelection bid.

"This time, I am also contesting the election from the same constituency. Last time, I won by a 4 lakh vote difference. I believe the margin of victory will increase in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election," TR Paarivendhar said while talking to ANI.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Successfully Carries Out Emergency Trial Landing of Chinook Helicopters on NH-44 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag (Watch Video).

Paarivendhar unveiled two significant commitments aimed at benefiting his constituents, funded by his own resources.

"I am introducing two commitments to my constituents using my own funds. Firstly, we have already selected 1200 students from poor families, provided them education, and ensured they graduate. Secondly, this year, I am launching a new scheme where I will select 1500 families based on poverty statistics and provide them with free high-level medical treatment such as heart and kidney operations. I am now informing my constituents about this second commitment, which entails a financial aid worth 10 lakhs per selected family," Paarivendhar said.

TR Paarivendhar filed his nomination papers on March 25, as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency.

IJK recently broke its alliance with the DMK and joined the BJP-led NDA.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Paarivendhar contested on the DMK symbol and won the Perambalur parliamentary seat.

Tamil Nadu will vote on all 39 Lok Sabha seats on April 19.

Meanwhile, the Congress released its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu on March 25.

In Tamil Nadu, C Robert Bruce will contest on a Congress ticket from the Tirunelveli constituency.

The Congress further stated that Tharahai Cuthbert will contest the bye-election from the Vilavancode constituency in Tamil Nadu.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)