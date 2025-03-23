New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to iconic freedom fighters, Baghat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, remembering their contributions to India's struggle for Independence.

Rahul Gandhi shared a message on X, stating, "On the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, I pay my humble tribute to them."

Gandhi emphasised the significance of their sacrifices and wrote, "Their fearless struggle and supreme sacrifice against injustice and oppression is an example for every Indian."

Highlighting the broader impact of Bhagat Singh's revolutionary spirit, Gandhi noted that Bhagat Singh's fight was not only against the British colonial rule, but also against casteism and social discrimination.

"Bhagat Singh's fight was not just against the British rule but also against casteism and social discrimination. His thoughts on equality and brotherhood will continue to inspire us always," Gandhi wrote.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too paid tribute to the freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Sunday, remembering their supreme sacrifice for India's freedom.

PM Modi took to social media platform X and said that their "fearless pursuit of freedom and justice" continues to inspire everyone.

"Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all," the Prime Minister wrote, reflecting on their significant contributions to India's Independence movement.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to honour the memory of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

Shah shared a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on their contributions to the freedom movement and the values they instilled in the youth of the nation.

"I pay my humble tribute to Martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on 'Martyr's Day' by remembering them who made the supreme sacrifice for Mother India," Shah wrote on social media.

In India, January 30 is recognised as Martyrs' Day, marking the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

Shah praised the revolutionary leaders for their unwavering commitment to patriotism, saying, "These great revolutionaries proved through their lives that there is no greater duty than patriotism." (ANI)

